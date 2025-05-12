Top Iranian diplomat warns Eurotroika against escalating situation around nuclear program

DUBAI, May 12. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cautioned that an attempt by the Eurotroika (the UK, Germany and France) to invoke the so-called snapback mechanism will trigger a serious escalation.

This mechanism allows for the return of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran that were suspended under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Iran has clearly declared its stance. We have officially warned all JCPOA signatories that any misuse of the snapback mechanism would lead to consequences—not only ending Europe’s role in the deal, but potentially escalating tensions to a point of no return," Araghchi wrote on the X social network.

According to him, "following recent consultations with Russia and China (on April 18 and 23, respectively - TASS) I expressed my readiness to travel to Paris, Berlin, and London to open a new chapter in relations." "This initiative led to preliminary talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers—fragile, yet promising. However, time is running fast," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"How we respond to this critical moment will shape the future of Iran-Europe relations more deeply than many expect. Iran is ready to turn the page. We hope our European partners have the same will," Araghchi said.

The Tehran Times newspaper reported on April 15 that the Eurotroika may seek to sabotage talks between Tehran and Washington on the Iranian nuclear program out of spite for being excluded from the process. According to the paper, France, Germany and the UK believe that they should have a place at the table in discussions on the Iranian nuclear issue as they are the only ones capable of activating the sanctions return mechanism enshrined in the JCPOA. The newspaper noted that during consultations with a US delegation in Oman on April 12, Araghchi asked Washington to prevent the Europeans from triggering the snapback procedure.

Later, Iran and the US held three more rounds of talks: in Rome on April 19 and in Muscat on April 26 and May 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Araghchi while US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff led the American delegation.

Earlier, Iran vowed to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons if the snapback mechanism is activated.