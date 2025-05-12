Trump to sign decree on May 12 to reduce drug prices in the US by 30-80%

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to sign a decree on Monday providing for a reduction in drug prices in the US by 30-80%.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 a.m., I will be signing one of the most consequential executive orders in our country’s history. Prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices will be reduced, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%," he announced of Truth Social network.

Trump stressed that he has been concerned for years about the high cost of drugs in the U.S. He also said that pharmaceutical prices "will rise throughout the world in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring fairness to America.".