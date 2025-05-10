Brazilian president to discuss Ukraine crisis with China, France

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva has said that following his visit to Russia, he will head to Beijing where he will discuss the options of peacefully settling the Ukrainian crisis with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Later, the Brazilian leader plans to hold talks with French authorities.

"I am going to discuss the peace issue with Xi Jinping, will discuss it with France because the only thing that interests Brazil in this matter is the swiftest return to normal relations worldwide," the Brazilian leader told journalists. According to him, Brazil will continue dialogue with those who are genuinely striving to achieve peace in Ukraine.