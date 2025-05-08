Venezuela has plans to join BRICS group, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Venezuela has not abandoned plans to join the BRICS group and will seek full membership, the country’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told TASS.

"Yes," he said in response to a question on the matter. The top diplomat added that Venezuela was ready to work with all BRICS countries.

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro arrived in Moscow on May 7. This is his eighth visit to Russia. A treaty on comprehensive partnership and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela was signed after talks between the two countries’ presidents.