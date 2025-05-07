Estonia bans Slovak prime minister’s plane from flying in its airspace

BRATISLAVA, May 7. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Estonia denied his aircraft entry into its airspace as he was heading to Moscow for celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

"Estonia informed us a couple of minutes ago that it will not allow us to fly over its territory," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia as it's owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated an extremist organization in Russia). "Of course, we are talking about a deliberate attempt to disrupt my visit to Moscow on the occasion of the official celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II."

Fico said Estonia made the decision even though Slovakia has a valid permit to use the country’s airspace. As a result, he will not arrive in Moscow in time to attend events planned for the evening of May 8. Currently, work is underway to plot an alternative route for the plane to reach Russia.