Sanaa international airport destroyed by Israel strikes — TV

DOHA, May 6. /TASS/. The international airport of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, was fully destroyed by strikes of Israel Air Force jets, Al Yemen television reported.

The Israeli combat planes ruined the main passenger terminal and all the technical areas. All the civilian airplanes present there were also destroyed, the TV channel said.

Israel also made a series of strikes against one of the largest power plants located in the metropolitan province of Sanaa and a cement plant in the province of Amran, a source in the Ansar Allah rebel movement told TASS. "The Israeli jets made more than ten strikes against these installations," the source noted.