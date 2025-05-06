Brazil would like to replace US as mediator in Ukraine talks — newspaper

BUENOS AIRES, May 6. /TASS/. The administration of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would like to assume the role of mediator in talks to settle the Ukrainian conflict, as US attempts have not yet been fruitful, the O Globo newspaper reported, citing government sources.

According to them, the upcoming visit by the Brazilian president to Moscow to participate in the celebrations of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War is expected demonstrate Brazil’s independent foreign policy. Da Silva may also propose Brazilian diplomatic capabilities to the Russian side for settling the Ukrainian conflict, the newspaper said.

O Globo also pointed out that Brazil believes the White House has not kept its promises to stop the conflict. This is why the Brazilian authorities are ready to take on the mediating role. At the same time, Brasilia sees that Moscow wants to settle the conflict more than the EU or Kiev.

Earlier, Brazilian chief presidential advisor Celso Amorim said that Lula da Silva intends to serve as an ambassador of peace during his visit to Russia and support initiatives to start talks on settling the conflict.