St. Petersburg – Havana direct air service under consideration — President of Cuba

ST. PETERSBURG, May 5. /TASS/. Cuba and Russia are exploring options of establishing the direct air service between St. Petersburg and Havana, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel said at a working meeting with Governor Alexander Beglov.

"We are considering exchanges in the tourist sphere, so that tourists from St. Petersburg come to us. Options are being reviewed to establish the direct air service between St. Petersburg and Havana," the leader of Cuba said.

The President of Cuba is visiting St. Petersburg within the framework of his official visit to Russia timed to the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.