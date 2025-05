BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. At least three people died after an Israeli drone attack on targets near the city of Suwayda in southern Syria, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the strike targeted bases of the Syrian new government’s security forces in the town of Kanaker. These forces are engaged in operations to restore law and order in the Druze-populated Al-Suwayda governorate after recent clashes.