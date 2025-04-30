BRICS expansion to bolster its role in global governance reform — Thai foreign ministry

BANGKOK, April 30. /TASS/. BRICS enlargement will strengthen the association's role as a leading platform in shaping a more inclusive and flexible global governance framework, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said during the session The Role of the Global South in Strengthening Multilateralism at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, held on April 28-29.

"After our meetings in Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan last year, the global landscape has shifted considerably. We are now witnessing an increasingly deglobalized world, which has a profound impact on both major and smaller nations. It is vital for those representing the global South to stand together as we navigate stormy waters, where powerful currents constantly emerge and smaller states are the most vulnerable. Despite these challenges, Thailand's dedication to BRICS and the global South remains steadfast. In light of today’s complex geopolitical and economic dynamics, the expansion of BRICS will bolster our shared mission to defend the interests of the global South. We are convinced that adding new members and partners will enhance BRICS’ standing as a leading platform in shaping a more inclusive, equitable and adaptive global governance system that genuinely reflects the priorities of the global South," the Thai Foreign Ministry quoted the diplomat as saying.

"We warmly congratulate Indonesia, a fellow ASEAN member, on joining BRICS earlier this year. Thailand reaffirms its ambition and readiness to join BRICS as soon as possible," the minister added.

Sangiampongsa handed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a letter of intent to become a full member of BRICS in June 2024 in Nizhny Novgorod. Thailand accepted Russia’s invitation to become a partner of the group. The Thai Foreign Ministry described this partnership as a pivotal step toward full membership in the future.