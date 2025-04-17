Hamas won't accept settlement proposals that include movement's disarmament

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement will reject any settlement initiative in the Gaza Strip if it includes a demand to disarm the group’s detachments, senior Hamas official Husam Badran said.

"The movement will definitely not accept any proposal that calls for the disarmament of Hamas supporters," Iraq's INA news agency quoted him as saying. The spokesman asserted that "such demands do not contribute to ending the war in Gaza and are not acceptable for solving the problem."

Some time ago, Egypt's Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya reported that Hamas is expected to formally respond to the Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip "in the next few hours." Its sources said the radicals are still "studying the proposal handed to them by the mediators."

On Tuesday, Hamas said that it saw no "real guarantees" in Israel's offer to stop fighting in the enclave and withdraw from there. The statement did not explicitly answer the question of whether the movement rejected the draft agreement. Earlier this week, Hamas received through Egyptian mediators an Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which included a demand that the movement disarm and release Israeli hostages.