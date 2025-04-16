Slovak PM Fico says he will visit Moscow on May 9

BRATISLAVA, April 16. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will travel to Moscow on May 9 to take part in celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazism, but may send a delegation to Kiev if Ukraine also holds Victory Day events.

Earlier, European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas warned politicians against traveling to Moscow on May 9. Instead, she called on European leaders to go to Kiev that day.

"I can't be in two places at once. I will be in Moscow on May 9," Fico told reporters during a visit to Croatia.

However, he said that Slovakia may send a state delegation to Kiev, if any commemorative events are held there.