Positions of Qatar, Russia may not align, but Doha willing to strengthen ties — minister

DOHA, April 16. /TASS/. The positions of Qatar and Russia may not coincide on a number of issues, but Doha is prepared to take necessary steps to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and strengthen relations with Moscow, Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, said in an interview with TASS.

"The Syrian issue has not previously been an obstacle to the relationship between Qatar and Russia, and the Qatari position does not necessarily align with the Russian position on all issues," he noted responding to a question about the interaction between Doha and Moscow on the situation in Syria.

"However, consultations continue on all aspects of the Syrian issue, and Qatar will provide whatever is necessary to achieve stability in the region and strengthen the relationship with Russia," the minister stressed.

In late November 2024, Syria’s armed opposition unleashed a large-scale offensive against government forces. On December 8, 2024, they entered Damascus, while the army withdrew from the Syrian capital. Syria’s President Bashar Assad resigned and left the country.

In late December 2024, the Qatari embassy in Damascus resumed operations 13 years after the diplomatic mission was closed in 2011 due to the conflict in Syria. On January 7, Qatar Airways, the national airline of Qatar, made its first commercial flight from Doha to Damascus after the transition of power in the republic.