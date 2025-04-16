Qatari mediation on Ukraine helps strengthen ties between Doha, Moscow — Minister of State

DOHA, April 16. /TASS/. Qatari mediation efforts to reunite Russian and Ukrainian children with their families have helped to enhance the level of trust in the relationship between Doha and Moscow, Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, told TASS in an interview.

"This mediation naturally enhances diplomatic engagement between Qatar and Russia and strengthens mutual trust," he said, noting that Qatar considers this to be of "great value."

Qatar hopes that its mediation on Ukraine will "lay a broader foundation for advancing diplomatic solutions," Al-Khulaifi added. Doha is grateful to Moscow for its "trust in Qatar as a neutral and reliable mediator," he emphasized.

Qatar has acted as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in returning children evacuated from the combat zone to their families. According to the press service of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, a total of 21 children from 14 families have been reunited with relatives in Russia, and 100 children from 80 families have been reunited with relatives in Ukraine and third countries.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/world/1944257