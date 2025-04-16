Israel threatens to broaden Gaza operation if Hamas rejects deal

TEL AVIV, April 16. /TASS/. The Israeli army will escalate the scale of its military operation in the Gaza Strip if the radical Palestinian movement Hamas dismisses an agreement on the release of hostages held in the enclave, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Israel's policy in Gaza, conducted by the command of the Israel Defense Forces with the support of the political leadership, is clear and unambiguous: first of all, take all measures to free all hostages within the framework of the plan of [US special envoy Steven] Witkoff and create conditions for a future defeat of Hamas," Katz wrote on X.

"If Hamas persists in its refusal [of the agreement], the actions [of the Israeli forces] will be expanded and move to new stages."

According to him, Israel's plans to increase pressure on Hamas include limiting the supply of humanitarian aid to the enclave, which, according to him, should "undermine Hamas' control over the population." In the future, an "infrastructure should be created in Gaza to distribute [aid] through civil society," Katz noted.

Military pressure includes massive strikes on the enclave, destruction of the ground and underground infrastructure, which, according to Israel, is used by the Palestinian radicals, and expansion of control over territories in the enclave by "incorporating these areas into Israeli security zones to protect [the Israeli border] settlements," the minister said.

"Unlike in the past, the IDF does not leave the territories it has cleared and brought under its control. The Israel Defense Forces will remain in the Gaza security zones as a buffer between the enemy and [Israeli] settlements at any time or on a permanent basis, like in Lebanon and Syria. Hundreds of thousands of residents [of the Gaza Strip] have been evacuated to date, and a significant portion of the territory [of the enclave] have been included in the security zones. At the same time, a plan for voluntary resettlement of Gazans is progressing," Katz said.

On March 18, the Israeli army interrupted a ceasefire regime established in January by delivering massive strikes on the Gaza Strip. Israel explained this by Hamas' rejection of the proposals put forward by mediators and Witkoff. The purpose of the operation, it said, is to free all hostages held in Gaza. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.