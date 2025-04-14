US receives over ten 'amazing offers' from other countries on customs duties — White House

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The United States has already received more than ten "very good" tariff deals from foreign countries, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said.

"I think that we've got more than 10 deals where there's very, very good, amazing offers made to the US. US Trade Representative Jameson Greer and [U.S. Commerce Secretary] Howard Lutnick and the rest of our trade team, and the president are stewing over whether those deals are good enough," he told the Fox Business TV channel.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs on April 9. In addition, the US administration has imposed customs duties of 25% on all imported cars since April 3. Trump also declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation.

On April 9, Trump suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that during the pause, trade negotiations would take place, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

At the same time, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Taking into account the previously imposed tariff of 20% for the allegedly insufficient efforts of the governments of Canada, China and Mexico in combating the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States, the total duty on goods from China currently reaches 145%.