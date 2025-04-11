Iran opts for indirect talks with US since prior agreements not honored — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Knowing Washington's penchant for breaking agreements, Iran chose to engage in indirect talks with the United States, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Friday.

The diplomat underscored that Iran was not afraid of holding a dialogue with the United States.

"However, our supreme leader has a point and he explained why we are against direct negotiations," Jalali stated. "Our past experience is the reason."

"Let us say that with regard to the negotiations on the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear deal], we were engaged in direct negotiations," the Iranian ambassador continued. "But what has happened following these direct talks?"

"They have reneged on everything they previously agreed upon. We are not holding direct negotiations as of yet," Jalali noted.

The Iranian ambassador pointed out that both sides need to find common ground to reach an agreement.

The first round of consultations between the delegations of Iran and the US will be held in Oman on April 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators.

According to Iran, the parties won’t engage in direct talks as negotiations will be mediated by Oman. US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in turn, said that the upcoming event could be described as a meeting and not talks.