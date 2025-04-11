Belarus creates fortified areas to develop defense system — General Staff

MINSK, April 11. /TASS/. The creation of fortified areas is planned as part of the development of Belarus’ defense system, aimed at ensuring the sustainability of defenses and guaranteeing the protection of the country's territory, stated Major-General Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister.

"We have fortified areas in virtually every region. Defending these areas will be the responsibility of all units of the territorial forces, which will be deployed according to our plans," he said in the Vitebsk Region, where command and staff exercises are taking place, according to the press service of the defense ministry.

According to the head of the General Staff, the establishment of fortified areas indicates that Belarus is preparing for defense and has no intentions of launching an attack. "We are a peace-loving state. Our primary task is to ensure peace and safeguard our land," emphasized Muraveiko. "In these areas, you will find both soldiers from the Armed Forces and units of territorial troops and the people's militia. These complex arrangements are designed to educate our citizens on how to protect their homeland," he added.

Muraveiko also noted the historical significance of creating fortified areas. "We are well aware that even during Soviet times, there were defensive lines such as Stalin's Line and Molotov's Line on the territory of Belarus," he recalled.