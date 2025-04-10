US security advisor confirms Karelina to return to US as part of prisoner swap with Russia

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has confirmed that Ksenia Karelina, sentenced in Russia to 12 years in prison for collecting funds for the Ukrainian army, will return to the United States as part of a prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow.

"Today, the United States welcomes the return of American-Russian ballerina Ksenia Karelina," he told the Wall Street Journal.

"President Trump and his administration continue to work around the clock to ensure Americans detained abroad are returned home to their families," Waltz added.