US needs to prove that it wants to negotiate with Iran in good faith — Iranian president

DUBAI, April 7. /TASS/. The United States needs to demonstrate that it wants to negotiate on Iran’s nuclear program in good faith and without imposing its conditions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"At this point, our relations with many countries are better than in the past. However, the situation with the United States is different. <...> We believe in dialogue, but not in the one accompanied by humiliation. We are negotiating with the whole world, we are not in conflict with anyone, but we are also not ready to negotiate at all costs, and we will not demean ourselves. We are not seeking wars, chaos or a nuclear bomb. How can we persuade the world of it? We want negotiations, but they [the United States] need to prove they want them too," Pezeshkian’s press service quoted him as saying.

The Iranian president once again emphasized that the creation of a nuclear bomb in his country is impossible.

"It is not just my words, it’s a fatwa [legal ruling] of the supreme leader," he added.

In 2003, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a fatwa prohibiting the production of a nuclear weapon, because it contradicts the principles of Islam. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on many occasions that Tehran is committed to non-proliferation.

On March 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran turned down the idea of a direct dialogue with the US but indicated that talks could be continued via mediators.