Moscow, Yerevan have disagreements on Armenia’s drive to join EU — PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, January 31. /TASS/. Armenia and Russia hold conflicting views regarding Yerevan's plans to align more closely with the European Union, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

"Russia expresses certain concerns about this process," Pashinyan remarked during a news conference. "It’s a fact that Russia has concerns, and it’s also a fact that we have our own concerns regarding Russia’s position."

"However, it’s also clear that we are maintaining dialogue with Russia," the Armenian prime minister emphasized.

On January 9, the Armenian government approved a draft resolution to begin EU integration, and the issue has now been submitted for discussion in parliament. The parliament’s relevant committee is set to review the issue during its session on February 11-14.

Prime Minister Pashinyan previously stated that the discussion of this issue next month does not imply that Armenia will immediately join the European Union, as a referendum on the matter must first be organized.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had previously pointed out that the West is increasingly pressuring Yerevan, urging it to sever ties with Moscow.