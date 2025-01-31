Stampede in India kills seven more people

NEW DELHI, January 31. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed, and more than 10 were injured in another stampede at the Kumbh Mela religious festival on January 29 in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hindustan Times, citing police, reported that the stampede occurred approximately 3 kilometers from the site of a similar incident that claimed the lives of 40 worshippers. According to the newspaper, the government remained silent about the second stampede and its victims amid the earlier tragedy.

The Kumbh Mela festival takes place in northern India once every 12 years. Since its start on January 13, more than 110 million pilgrims have participated by bathing in the Ganges River. In total, an estimated 450 million people, including 1.5 million foreigners, are expected to attend.