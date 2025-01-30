Rwandan troops advance towards DR Congo city of Bukavu — UN

PRETORIA, January 30. /TASS/. Forces of the M23 rebel movement, supported by the Rwandan military, are moving towards Bukavu, the administrative center of the South Kivu province in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

Reuters quoted the spokesperson as saying that the UN is deeply concerned by these developments, which are backed by "credible reports."

The UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo, known as MONUSCO, reported that Rwandan troops have crossed the border and are moving "in that direction."

Bukavu, a city with a population of over one million, is located on the southern coast of Lake Kivu. The lake’s eastern shores are part of Rwanda.

Late on January 26, units of the M23 Movement entered Goma, the capital of the Congolese province of North Kivu. Three days later, they were essentially in complete control of the city, which has a population of over two million people.

On January 29, Reuters reported that the rebels had taken the town of Minova under their control and started advancing towards Bukava, which is roughly 145 kilometers away.