Palestinian doctors find 42 bodies in Gaza over past day — Gazan Health Ministry

CAIRO, January 30. /TASS/. Palestinian doctors found over the past day the bodies of 42 people who killed earlier in Gaza, the Gazan Health Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of 42 Palestinians were found. One more person died of wounds and nine suffered injuries," the ministry said on Telegram.

The death toll in Gaza has now totaled 47,460 since October 2023, while another 111,580 Palestinians have sustained injuries.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that Egypt, Qatar and the US brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages from the enclave. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.

On January 25, four female Israeli soldiers returned home from captivity in Gaza. Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners, 114 of whom went to the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza and the remaining 70 were deported to Egypt, where they were met by members of the Hamas leadership.