Lukashenko winning presidential election with 86.82% of votes — Belarusian CEC

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is winning the presidential election with 5,136,293 votes or 86.82%, the Central Election Committee’s (CEC) chair Igor Karpenko said at a press conference.

The official reported that Liberal Democratic Party Chairman Oleg Gaidukevich garnered 119,272 votes or 2.02%, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya received 109,760 votes or 1.86%, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Communist Party Sergey Syrankov was backed by 189,740 votes or 3.21%, while Republican Party of Labor and Justice Chairman Alexander Khizhnyak secured 102,729 votes or 1.74%. A total of 213,277 voters or 3.6% voted against all candidates.

Karpenko noted that the CEC plans to hold a meeting on February 3 to establish the final results of the Belarusian presidential election.