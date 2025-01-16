Elite branch of Iran’s armed forces hails Hamas-Israel truce as defeat for Jewish state

DUBAI, January 16. /TASS/. The deal to release hostages in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire agreed between the Palestinian radical movement Hamas and Israel constitutes an undeniable victory for Palestine and comes as a major setback for the Jewish state, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"Today, the end of the war and the imposition of a ceasefire on the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) is a clear victory for Palestine and an even bigger loss for the monstrous Zionist regime," the IRGC said in a statement.

The Iranian military warned that Israel may jeopardize its deal with Hamas as it cautioned the Palestinian group to be ready for "new wars." "As we express our solidarity with allies in Gaza’s Islamic Resistance Front, admire the brave activity of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Ansar Allah in Yemen as well as resistance [movements] in Iraq, and recall the importance of maintaining combat readiness to counter new wars and crimes, we hope to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque [in Jerusalem] in honor of the Muslim victory that will be breaking news in global media very soon," the statement reads.

According to the IRGC, the deal with Hamas will prompt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to get ready for a wave of backlash, protests, and divisions" inside Israel.

On January 15, Hamas and Israel agreed to free hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire. The agreement is due to come into force on Sunday, January 19. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including civilian and military women, as well as children, the elderly, and wounded civilians in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers. Also, Israel will withdraw its troops to areas no more than 700 meters inside its border with Gaza. Details of the second and third stages of the agreement, including a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, will be discussed during the implementation of phase one.