Armenia interested in cooperation with US on military training — defense minister

YEREVAN, January 15. /TASS/. Armenia will continue its cooperation with the United States on improvement of its military capabilities and military training, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said during a press conference in Yerevan.

"Our security cooperation has been in effect during the past two years. This cooperation proceeds together with the Kansas National Guard. Every year, we seek to prolong it for a long-term perspective. We will be able to carry out military training, which is of great importance for our defense contingent and for the exchange of experience between our countries and increase of defense capabilities," he said.

During his visit to Washington on January 14, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed an agreement on strategic cooperation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which implies the development of two countries’ relations in various areas, including defense.