Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 46,700 since October 2023 — health officials

CAIRO, January 15. /TASS/. More than 46,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since the October 2023 escalation, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

"The number of those killed as a result of Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 46,707, and 110,265 others have been wounded," the post reads. According to Palestinian health officials, over the past 24 hours alone, 62 Arabs have been killed and another 253 wounded in Israeli attacks on the enclave.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages. Hostilities in the Gaza Strip are ongoing.