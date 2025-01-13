Slovak delegation to visit Russia again this year — parliament deputy speaker

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Slovak parliamentary delegation will visit Russia again this year, as it has been invited to several more events by Moscow, Deputy speaker of Slovakia’s parliament Andrej Danko told journalists.

"We have also received invitations to many more events. I am confident that this visit by our parliamentary delegation will not be the last this year," he said.

Danko also expressed his delegation’s gratitude for the reception.

The Slovak delegation will stay in Moscow for three days and return to Bratislava on January 15.