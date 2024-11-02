Hezbollah commander captured by Israeli commando unit in Lebanon — TV

TEL AVIV, November 2. /TASS/. A Hezbollah commander was captured by Israeli forces in northern Lebanon some 140 kilometers from the Israeli elite naval commando unit, the N12 television channel reported, citing an Israeli officer.

According to the television channel, the Hezbollah commander was taken to Israel and transferred to Israeli military intelligence unit 504 for interrogation.

The Ynet news portal said that Shayet 13, one of the primary reconnaissance units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), captured Imad Ahmaz, who, according to The Times of Israel newspaper, held a senior position in Hezbollah’s naval forces.