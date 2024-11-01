CIS states interested in Eurasian multipolarity charter — Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK, November 1. /TASS/. CIS member states display interest in the Belarusian initiative on a Eurasian charter of diversity and multipolarity in the 21st century, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told reporters.

According to the minister, the charter is currently being developed and will be presented for wide discussion after the document is filled with proposals, including the ones, voiced during the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security.

"I will say that our CIS partners already display their interest in this [project]. Right now, it is loose soil, a skeleton. Once we formulate something resembling a project, then we will, of course, begin working on certain elements in detail with everyone," the foreign minister said.

In 2022, then-Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey proposed to develop a UN Charter on global diversity in the 21st century, in which all member states together lay out the key principles of governing of international life without a specific hegemon in the world. In mid-June this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow supports this Minsk’s initiative. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed to adopt this initiative at the level of heads of state.