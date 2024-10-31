Putin, Xi Jinping have great plans for the development of Sino-Russian relations — Li Hui

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have outlined significant plans for the advancement of Sino-Russian relations, according to Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, speaking at the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"I would like to convey heartfelt greetings and best wishes from [Chinese Foreign] Minister Wang Yi, whom you met with recently," he said, addressing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "I share your view that our leaders have outlined ambitious plans for further promoting our relations. Regarding the state of our relations, it can be said that this year has yielded good results."

He emphasized that summarizing and implementing the agreements reached by the two leaders is the most important goal at this time.

"China is prepared to work collaboratively with our Russian counterparts to achieve even greater results and to continually advance our relations," Li Hui continued. "It is also essential to maintain a correct course in our cooperation within BRICS."

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister praised his counterpart’s participation in the Minsk conference.

"It aligns perfectly with your mandate for Eurasian processes," Lavrov noted. "We are eager to cooperate further, continuing the agreements that President Putin and Chairman Xi Jinping have reached in their numerous contacts," he added.