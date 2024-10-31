Seizure of Russian property in Finland not political, says President Stubb

HELSINKI, October 31. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb says that the seizure of Russian property in Finland is not political in any way, merely the result of a lawful court order.

"Finland is a state governed by the rule of law. This is about the execution of a court order, not a political issue," he said at a press briefing for Finnish reporters.

Finnish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mikko Kivikoski told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper that Helsinki had received two notes from the Russian Foreign Ministry - on October 28 and 29. The Finnish Foreign Ministry informed Russian representatives that it has no authority over said seizure of Russian property, and recommended that they contact the court system.

On October 29, a Helsinki court told TASS that the court's August 13 decision stipulated seizing movable and/or immovable property of the Russian Federation in Finland in the amount of about $5 billion. The action was precipitated by a claim from six Ukrainian energy companies, including Naftogaz. According to the Russian embassy, the arrest was imposed on more than 40 real estate objects. The diplomatic mission sent a note to the Finnish Foreign Ministry expressing a strong protest against the actions of the republic's authorities.

On October 29, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will judicially challenge the potential confiscation of its assets in Finland after Ukraine filed a relevant lawsuit.