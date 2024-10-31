China always insisted on promoting peace in Ukrainian issue — envoy

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. China's position on the Ukrainian issue has always been to promote peace and negotiations, the country’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui said at the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"In the Ukrainian issue, China has always maintained an objective and fair position and insisted on promoting peace and negotiations," the envoy said.

He pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping has maintained dialogue with the leaders of many countries, including Russia and Ukraine, on this issue. Li Hui recalled that China published a document with its position on the political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, jointly presented a six-point consensus on the issue with Brazil, and initiated the establishment of the Friends for Peace platform.

"As the Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, I have conducted four rounds of shuttle diplomacy over the past year, visiting Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America," he added.