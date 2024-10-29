Saudi Arabia ready to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is prepared to act as a mediator in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al-Ahmed told TASS on Tuesday.

"By participating in the meetings of National Security Advisers, the Kingdom expresses its support for all initiatives aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine," he stated in an interview with TASS. "Saudi Arabia is willing to facilitate mediation efforts to engage all parties involved."

During a meeting on October 18 with representatives from major media outlets of BRICS member states, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow is open to Saudi Arabia serving as a potential venue for discussions on Ukraine. However, he emphasized that the key question remains what the agenda for such discussions would entail.

"In that statement, the Russian president highlighted the strong and strategic relations between the Kingdom and Russia," the ambassador noted. "He also pointed out the robust personal ties with the Saudi leadership."

Ambassador Al-Ahmed underscored Riyadh's appreciation for President Putin's acknowledgment of Saudi Arabia as a friendly nation to Russia and a suitable location for such events.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation have made significant progress in strengthening their partnership, aligning with the aspirations of their peoples and creating prospects for the future," he added.

"Such cooperation enhances bilateral relations and opens new avenues for promoting peace and stability, ensuring a bright and prosperous future for both countries and their friendly peoples," the high-ranking diplomat concluded.