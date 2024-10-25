Russian airplanes strike four terrorist bases in Syria

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian planes have struck four bases and a terrorist control center in Syria's Idlib and Hama provinces, a senior officer of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Enemy Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic said.

"In order to prevent armed provocations and sabotage by terrorist formations, the Russian armed forces launched strikes on four bases and control centers of illegal armed formations near the villages of Deir Sunbul and Kansafra in the Idlib province, as well as near the village of Sirmaniyah in the Hama province. As a result of the strikes, all designated targets were hit," Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, the center’s deputy head, said.

He added that the US-led coalition aviation violated the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone ten times during the day.

Over the past day, 6,107 people crossed the border with Syria from the territory of Lebanon.