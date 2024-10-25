{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Conflict in Syria

Russian airplanes strike four terrorist bases in Syria

According to a senior officer of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Enemy Parties, the US-led coalition aviation violated the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone ten times during the day

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian planes have struck four bases and a terrorist control center in Syria's Idlib and Hama provinces, a senior officer of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Enemy Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic said.

"In order to prevent armed provocations and sabotage by terrorist formations, the Russian armed forces launched strikes on four bases and control centers of illegal armed formations near the villages of Deir Sunbul and Kansafra in the Idlib province, as well as near the village of Sirmaniyah in the Hama province. As a result of the strikes, all designated targets were hit," Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, the center’s deputy head, said.

He added that the US-led coalition aviation violated the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone ten times during the day.

Over the past day, 6,107 people crossed the border with Syria from the territory of Lebanon.

SyriaSyrian conflict
Middle East conflict
Israeli aircraft attack Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in southern Beirut
According to the official, the Israeli Air Force conducted 13 airstrikes on the southern outskirts of the city
Russia not giving up on gas supplies to Europe, it can be done via several routes — Putin
The Russian leader added that "the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and one thread of Nord Stream 2 were destroyed, but one survived, and it is in working order"
Serbian deputy PM says BRICS would give Serbia access to markets of Russia, China, India
According to Aleksandar Vulin, an opportunity like this "presents itself just once, and it must be seized"
BRICS not closed, open to all who share its values — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the member states "are ready to work on finding joint solutions without dictates from outside or attempts to impose only some narrow approaches on anyone"
Putin answers questions from 12 reporters during hour-long BRICS press conference
Media from unfriendly countries were also present, including a BBC reporter
Ukraine accelerates fleeing from Selidovo to save remaining troops — security services
"They come out in groups along the roads that are subjected to shelling, losing significant numbers of people there," the source said
Russia to study ideas on new grain deal, previous experience not successful — Kremlin
"Our respective agencies and specialists are currently studying the document and positions on that matter will be reported to the president," Dmitry Peskov said
Lavrov describes Georgia’s bill on foreign agents as 'mildest of all'
The top Russian diplomat stressed that the Georgian bill on foreign agents suggested only the need to declare funds, if the organization in question received more than 20% of its funding from abroad
Unknown attackers ambush Rosgvardiya convoy in Grozny's suburb, killing one
The wounded soldier was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all the necessary assistance
BRICS to create alternative to SWIFT — expert
BRICS is exactly the association that can assume responsibility for mitigating almost any consequences of the global crisis, Andrey Margolin added
Russia, Brazil hold different positions on Venezuela, Putin says
The Russian leader stressed that he was "saying this openly"
Inokhodets strike drone eliminates Ukrainian armored vehicle in Kursk Region
The Ministry also published video footage of the Ukrainian vehicle being destroyed by the drone
FATF avoids putting Russia on its penalty lists
FATF penalty lists include financially unreliable countries
Palladium futures on the rise amid potential sanctions against this metal from Russia
Palladium prices gained 9.85% to $1,169.53 per ounce
Over 5,000 delegates attend BRICS Summit in Kazan
The 16th BRICS Summit, which has become a key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24
BRICS Summit marks beginning of end of US hegemony — former UK MP
According to George Galloway, the summit will give impetus to the movement towards a multipolar world order
Press review: Gaza conflict turns one year old and who could be Russia's next envoy to US
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 7th
Dialogue on Ukraine with West possible only after arms shipment to Kiev cease — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that only this would be considered a certain "checkbox, a sign, a symbol" that the collective West countries "turned their sight away from an escalation and towards a political and diplomatic or other way to settle the situation"
West should tell Kiev ultimatums rule out talks Moscow — Ryabkov
"The situation on the ground will continue to change not in favor of Kiev and its handlers," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Bank of Russia sharply raises key rate by 2 p.p. to record level of 21% per annum
The Bank of Russia also raised its forecast for the average key rate for 2024-2026
Ukraine on brink of demographic abyss, situation worse than in UN report, envoy says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the situation will continue to worsen
Putin signs law on regulation of digital currency turnover in Russia
The law gives the Russian government the right to prohibit digital currency mining in specific regions or in their individual territories, as well as to determine the procedure and cases for introducing such restrictions
Moldova's Central Election Commission approves results of EU accession referendum
The referendum was held at the same time as Moldova's presidential election
Thwarted enemy breakthrough, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian military lost more than 26,550 servicemen since the fighting began in the region
Ukraine’s army loses stable command and control of troops encircled in Kursk area — Putin
The president explained that Russian forces had cut Ukrainian troops off the state border at one of the enemy’s infiltration sites, blocking them in the Kursk Region
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
"I always help my husband." How nomadic families combine traditions, modern life
The large family of Alexey Yumshanov and Tuyara Kolesova is one of the families that preserve and continue traditional occupations of the indigenous Even people
Russia to use revenues from foreign persons’ assets in response to West’s actions
Such decisions will be made and implemented, Anton Siluanov noted
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over past week
Russian forces liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Senior Russian diplomat expects Saudi Arabia to fully participate in BRICS over time
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Saudi Arabia currently held the status of an invited country within BRICS
Italian analyst expects Russia-hosted BRICS Summit to make history
Vito Petrocelli believes the Kazan summit has demonstrated that Russia is not isolated and its leader Vladimir Putin is not alone, despite what the Western media writes
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Serbia to continue to strive for EU membership — president
Aleksandar Vucic stressed that under his presidency, Serbia "will not alter the core goals" of its foreign and domestic policy
Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title
Valentina Alekseeva told TASS that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future
Samantha Smith’s mother said it is a true honor that Artek still remembers her daughter
"It is so important that we are all continuing to work hard toward making this a safer world for future generations," she added
Kiev's coordinator for preparing riots arrives in Georgia — source
He is a resident of Mariupol, holds a Ukrainian passport, and reportedly plans to leave Georgia later this year
BRICS will spearhead digitalization and AI, not Western associations — diplomat
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24
Russian Guardsmen wipe out US-made Stryker armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area
The Stryker armored personnel carrier is a light armored wheeled fighting vehicle designed to delivery infantry to the battlefield, support troops by fire and accomplish combat and special support objectives
BRICS countries not inventing separate payment system — Putin
BRICS countries are using the Russian system of financial information exchange created by the Central Bank and systems of other BRICS members, the head of state said
Cuba honored to become BRICS partner state — president
Miguel Diaz-Canel was unable to attend the summit in person due to the serious energy crisis in the country
Guterres, Putin discuss international financial system — UN secretary-general's office
They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, a statement said
Kremlin slams WSJ reports about recent Putin-Musk conversation as fake news
"Putin talked with Musk only once, it was before 2022 when they held a telephone conversation," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
West losing war in Ukraine, but unwilling to stop — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban stated that Hungary’s principled stance has allowed it to preserve "room for maneuver" in the economic field, which is heavily impacted by the conflict in Ukraine
Auchan mum on business sale, continues working
Earlier reports said that France’s Auchan may sell its Russian business
Israeli planes launch three airstrikes on southern Beirut
A source in the local civil defense service told a TASS correspondent that the air raid began with airstrikes on the Haret Hreik neighborhood, from where most of the residents left
West did everything to neutralize BRICS agenda — MFA
No matter how hard the West tried to suppress information about the successful development of BRICS, these attempts became futile after the historic expansion of the organization in 2024, Maria Zakharova stressed
Ukraine’s General Staff says situation on entire front line difficult
The Ukrainian General Staff periodically reports on the situation along the entire front line in its daily reports
Putin praises efforts of 155th marine brigade in liberating Kursk Region
The Russian president said that then the 810th marine brigade, as well as units of the airborne forces were involved to reinforce the result
Russian forces destroy crossing near Kupyansk-Uzlovoye, cutting Ukraine's supply route
"Thanks to the skillful work of Russian aviation, Ukraine has been deprived of its remaining supply routes," the Russian Defense Ministry stated
VEB.RF signs agreement with China, South Africa on credit lines in national currencies
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24
BRICS countries interested in Turkey joining association — Kremlin
"We seek to build relations with Turkey as a country, not a NATO-member," Dmitry Peskov said with regard to claims that the country's membership in the alliance is incompatible with participation in BRICS
Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its frontline positions and inflicted more than 785 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
NATO expansion, threats from Trump and Kursk developments — Putin summarizes BRICS Summit
TASS has gathered key takeaways from the president's statements
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army equipment hidden in Kupyansk shopping mall — expert
Russian combat aircraft also destroyed a temporary deployment site of a separate Ukrainian army unit accomplishing special objectives in the Kupyansk area, Andrey Marochko noted
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
IN BRIEF: Putin comments on situation in Ukraine, treaty with North Korea in TV interview
According to the Russian leader, it is too early to determine what Russia and Ukraine can agree on, as no detailed talks between Moscow and Kiev have yet taken place
Neurointerfaces may be helpful in satisfying Arctic human resources demand — scientists
According to developers, the shortage of specialists in the Arctic (for example, there are 27 vacancies per 1 registered unemployed person on the Taymyr) is due, among other things, to the fact that not many are physically or emotionally able to stay in the Arctic for a long time
Ukraine couldn’t conduct its gamble into Kursk Region without Western support — envoy
Ukraine had not the slightest chance to make a gamble into Russia’s Kursk Region without the West's support and satellite intelligence, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council
No confirmation from UN that Kiev rejected Guterres’ visit after his trip to BRICS Summit
Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq confirmed that Guterres and Zelensky have indeed discussed the idea of a visit to Ukraine last month
Russian Pacific Fleet corvette hits coastal target from 1,300 km range in drills
The missile corvette hit the coastal target from a range of about 1,300 km
Ukraine abandons positions in eastern Kurakhovo — security services
Accordin to the report, the Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses on this frontline section
US made public classified data on Israel’s plans to strike Iran on purpose — IRGC officer
Deputy commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ali Fadavi stressed that the Islamic republic was ready for an attack "like never before"
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
Sergey Lavrov has cut down on smoking to literally a couple of cigarettes a day, Maria Zakharova says
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
UK sanctions against Fesco will not affect its operations — company
On Friday, the UK announced the imposition of sanctions against 86 individuals and companies associated with Russia and operating in energy, metallurgy, banking, military-industrial and other sectors
Russia calls on IMF to fairly assess sanctions impact on global monetary system
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also said that the Russian economy has been demonstrating consistently high growth rates despite unprecedented sanctions pressure
Russian forces even out frontline near Nevskoye, Makeyevka in LPR — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that resistance near Nevskoye is "not active" because "the enemy has been demoralized"
Russia conducts offensive operations along entire frontline, says Putin
Russia’s Battlegroup Center "acts quite confidently and actually in all the directions," the Russian leader pointed out
US strikes on Yemen violate international law, Russian diplomat tells UN envoy
Sergey Vershinin and Hans Grundberg discussed ways to boost the political process in Yemen, "despite the growing instability in the Middle East"
Hamas leader’s killing was accidental, Israeli military’s chief of staff says
"They did not know who they were shooting at," Herzi Halevi said
Photo exhibition featuring children of Donbass kicks off in India — agency
"This photo project, created by war correspondents Irina Lashkevich and Daniil Bogdan, is dedicated to children living in the shelling-affected areas of Donbass," the statement said
Putin states replacement of post-Bretton Woods system based on dollar
"Our common task is to give these inevitable changes and transformations a civilized character," the Russian president stated
Press review: BRICS unveils partner status and Russia ratifies key pact with North Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 25th
Britain uses grain corridor agenda to cover up arms supplies to Ukraine — Russian embassy
"This is indirectly recognized by the British themselves, who are well acquainted with the relevant video footage of the Russian Defense Ministry," the statement said
Putin accuses West of unfair NATO expansion, says Russia will right this wrong
"We wish to change this situation and we will achieve this goal," the Russian leader stressed
IN BRIEF: Key statements of Bank of Russia’s Chief following sharp key rate raise
Elvira Nabiullina reiterated that the regulator remains committed to the inflation target of 4%
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Zelensky denies UN’s Guterres visit to Ukraine after BRICS Summit — report
According to the source, the secretary-general wanted to visit Ukraine after the summit, but Kiev rejected his proposal
Russia, DPRK free to decide how to use military article of partnership treaty — Putin
The Russian leader compared this situation to Ukraine's decision concerning its relationship with NATO
US billionaire George Soros ready to invest $1 billion in Ukrainian economy
Soros named agriculture and infrastructure as potentially profitable areas of investment
Putin calls for ensuring ‘capacity reserve’ when upgrading Eastern polygon project
The head of state drew attention to the fact that when constructing new facilities, one must not forget about the existing infrastructure and maintaining it in standard condition. He stated that this work "has problem areas"
Britain is trying to cast doubt on Moscow's relations with Global South — ambassador Kelin
Andrey Kelin pointed to "far-fetched fantasies that strikes on Ukrainian ports allegedly delay food supplies to the population of the world's poorest countries"
Russian shipbuilders to lay keel of six warships and submarines on August 9-10 — source
According to the source, the shipyards will lay down two strategic nuclear-powered submarines, two corvettes and two Varshavyanka-class conventional subs
India’s Modi shares impressions of meeting Putin with Germany’s Scholz
First Deputy Foreign Minister of India Vikram Misri noted that India "is not neutral" in regards to the conflict in Ukraine
Russian troops liberate Serebryanka, Nikolayevka communities in Donetsk area over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 800 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Russia hands the baton to Brazil in implementing measures for de-dollarization — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "weaning off the dollar through mutual settlement clearing schemes is a well-tested approach that needs further development and a multilateral character"
It was not Russia's actions, but 2014 coup that led to escalation in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that it was "even publicly announced how much money the then US administration had spent on preparing and staging that government coup"
Four unmanned motorboats heading to Crimea eliminated in Black Sea
Enemy boats eliminated the crews of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet
Russia to start deploying Skif satellite constellation for high-speed internet in 2025
Serial Skif satellites, weighting over 1 metric ton, will differ from the demo version
Russian forces encircling Ukrainian troops in Kurilovka near Kupyansk — expert
The Ukrainian military command has to "take some urgent action" for its battlegroup stationed in Kurilovka because Russian forces may cut off the enemy’s main supply routes and stifle Ukraine’s troops entrenched east of Kupyansk "even without fully encircling it," Andrey Marochko said
Russia to help Georgia, South Ossetia, Abkhazia with reconciliation, if need be — Lavrov
"It is obvious that the current Georgian leadership is honest about the past," the Russian foreign minister noted
Putin believes Kiev not going to extend Russian gas transit to 2025
The head of state stressed that Russia "has never refused supplies, including along the Ukrainian route"
Russian forces advance near Stelmakhovka in LPR, military expert says
As Russian troops advanced, they took control of a forest line "which the enemy has had a grip on for long," Andrey Marochko said
BRICS member states now discuss partner status of 13 countries — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the issue of obtaining the status of a partner country is "a subject of consultations between delegations"
Rosatom receives offer from Turkish President to build second NPP in Turkey — CEO
According CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev, Turkish business "has developed a taste for nuclear technology."
Russian bombers first time use Iranian air base for strikes in Syria
The bombers dealt the strike on facilities of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups in Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor and Idlib provinces from the Hamadan air base in Iran
BRICS doesn’t want confrontation with anyone — Putin
Russian President said BRICS countries are creating new tools, new mechanisms of cooperation
Time to book capacity for 2025 gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine is up — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that "the contract ends at the end of this year, in December"
Western countries may join de-dollarization, but their goals must be clarified — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Russian presidency of BRICS has successfully achieved results in developing models for weaning off the dollar and formalizing them in agreements
Russia’s strike destroys four HIMARS launchers, 35 foreign personnel in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
