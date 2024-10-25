Russia’s presidency in BRICS praised by Kazan Summit participants — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia has received positive feedback for its presidency in BRICS this year during the summit in Kazan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Numerous practical initiatives were discussed in Kazan. The participants positively assessed the result-oriented approaches of the Russian presidency and the densification of the cooperation framework within BRICS this year. The projects of the BRICS grain exchange, geological and investment platforms were praised; the importance of launching permanent mechanisms for cooperation in transport and nuclear medicine was noted," the official stated during a press conference following the Kazan Summit.

"We expect that our Brazilian friends, who will take on the presidency on January 1, 2025, will build upon these achievements in a spirit of continuity, which is characteristic of our association," Ryabkov added.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members.