Israeli violence can be stopped with arms embargo — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, October 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan believes that it is possible to stop Israel's violence by imposing an arms embargo against it.

"To stop Israel from killing babies, children, mothers, and fathers, we must prevent access to weapons. Currently, many countries, especially the US and Germany, unfortunately support Israel’s actions with the weapons they provide. We have launched an initiative at the UN to address this issue and impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel. The number of supporters for this call is growing daily. We hope that as the Humanity Alliance, we will succeed in this initiative and open the door to lasting peace," Erdogan told his pool reporters upon his return from Kazan, where he attended the BRICS Summit. His remarks were quoted by the Anadolu Agency.