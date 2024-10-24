Israeli airstrike on Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon kills seven

BEIRUT, October 24. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the settlement of el-Khodr in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, the Janoubia news website reports.

At least ten people are said to have been injured.

The airstrike targeted an apartment building near a mosque. Eye witnesses say that rescuers continue to remove the rubble so the death toll could grow.

Earlier, an Israeli drone attacked a car carrying members of Hezbollah militia on the Beirut-Damascus highway; the strike killed two fighters.