Kazakhstan supports Russia in creating equal, indivisible security in Eurasia

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities support Russia's concept of creating a system of equitable and indivisible security in Eurasia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an outreach/BRICS Plus meeting during the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"We highly rate Russia’s concept of creating equitable and indivisible security in Eurasia, directed at decreasing geopolitical tensions via bolstering mutual trust and cooperation," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan also supports China’s initiative in the area of global security, aiming to maintain international stability, the protection of sovereignty, the use of multilateral approaches and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. "In general, Kazakhstan supports China and Brazil’s peace plan on Ukraine. Our country shares the concern of BRICS member states over the escalated situation in the Middle East which resulted in enormous human fatalities and a humanitarian catastrophe," the Kazakh leader stressed.

At the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that during the BRICS Summit, Russia proposed creating a system of equitable and indivisible security in Eurasia. He noted that it must involve joint efforts on guaranteeing genuine stability and conditions for the peaceful development of all countries and nations of the continent.

The 16th BRICS Summit, a key event during Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will become full-fledged members.

During the summit, BRICS leaders adopted the Kazan Declaration, which summarizes the results of the meeting, including their positions on the group’s development, global issues, and regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.