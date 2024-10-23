BRICS recognizes ICT potential to eliminate digital divide — declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS members recognize the potential of information and communication technologies (ICT) to close the digital divides in interests of socioeconomic growth and development, the Kazan Declaration of the BRICS Summit says.

"We call for a comprehensive, balanced, objective approach to the development and security of ICT products and systems as well as for the development and implementation of globally interoperable common rules and standards for supply chain security," the document indicates.