Cairo, Moscow call for ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon — top Egyptian diplomat

CAIRO, October 23. /TASS/. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon at a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS group’s summit in Kazan, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the talks, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Russia agreed on the need to declare a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as to achieve a political solution to the current crisis," the statement reads.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty and Lavrov also expressed confidence that "the creation of an independent State of Palestine will put an end to the regional conflict and that it can also stabilize the situation in the Middle East."

In addition, the two top diplomats discussed "joint projects and the prospects for boosting bilateral trade and economic cooperation within BRICS."

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt called for immediately reducing the level of escalation in the Middle East. According to the Egyptian presidential office, el-Sisi reiterated the need to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.