Vietnam's prime minister arrives in Kazan for BRICS summit

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has arrived for the BRICS summit in Kazan with a high-ranking delegation. A video of the arrival was shown at the press center of the event.

The Vietnamese prime minister's plane landed at Kazan’s airport at around 11:05 a.m. Moscow time (8:05 a.m. GMT). He was welcomed on the red carpet by a guard of honor and treated to a traditional Russian loaf and Kazan chak-chak - a sweet pastry dish with honey.

The delegation accompanying the Prime Minister includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Deputy Minister of National Defense Lieutenant-General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant-General Le Quoc Hung, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung, Deputy Minister of Finance Bui Van Khang, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Quang Dung.