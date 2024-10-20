Israeli Air Forces carry out 175 strikes on Gaza, Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli military has struck 175 targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon related to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah, the Israeli Defense Forces (IFD) press service reported.

"Over the past day, the Air Forces struck approximately 175 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Among the hit targets were weapons storage sites, launch sites and terrorist infrastructure of the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations," the document states.

The press service notes that the Israeli military continues its operation in the northern, southern and central parts of the Palestinian enclave.

"In the southern Gaza Strip, servicemen discovered a terrorist cell operating in the area and, in cooperation with the Air Force, destroyed a group of terrorists in close combat," the press service said.