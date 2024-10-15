Ukrainian attempts to attack Energodar with drones did not affect ZNPP — press office

MELITOPOL, October 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ attempts to attack Energodar via drones have not affected the operation of the Zaporozhye NPP, the power plant’s spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashinva told TASS.

"According to the latest reports, two Ukrainian drones were downed. New attempts to attack Energodar via drones have not affected the ZNPP’s operation. There is no threat to the power plant, the radiation level is unchanged," she said.

No injuries or damage were caused by the attack, which has ended by this moment, she added.

Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans said on his Telegram channel that the attack targeted the ‘Luch’ power substation, which provides energy to the city Energodar.