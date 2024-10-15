US, Europe back Israel’s provocations against Tehran, Iranian expert says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France back Israel’s hostile actions against Iran, while Russia demonstrates that it is Iran’s true friend, Iranian political scientist Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov’s statement that Israel’s threat to attack Iran’s nuclear sites would be a serious act of provocation is further proof that Russia is Iran’s true friend. In a situation where the US, the United Kingdom and France are completely on Israel’s side, and the US authorities and the European trio (the UK, France and Germany - TASS) back all of Israel's provocations against Iran, Russia is demonstrating in practice that it’s a real partner for Iran," he pointed out.

"The West is the main enemy of Iran. Today, the US and the European trio call for the practical implementation of Israel’s threats against Tehran," Modabber noted. He added that Moscow had always highlighted the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.

Lavrov said at a press conference in Laos on October 11 that if threats to attack Tehran’s peaceful nuclear facilities were to be carried out, it would constitute a very serious act of provocation. According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow is guided by the assessments of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has not reported any sign that Iran is planning to use its nuclear program for military purposes.