Lebanon won’t agree to security zone on border with Israel — PM

BEIRUT, October 15. /TASS/. The Lebanese government believes it is unacceptable to discuss creating a security zone along the border with Israel, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

"We don't want to hear anything about this demand of the Israeli enemy and will not agree to it. Any occupation of even a small part of Lebanese territory is being rejected," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera television. "There is a UN Interim Force in Lebanon on the border and it comes under daily attacks from the Israeli side."

According to the report, the US earlier communicated through diplomatic channels to Beirut that Israel has not abandoned its demand to create a buffer zone of 5-10 km in southern Lebanon and will not allow residents of border areas to return there after mopping up the territory during the ground operation.

In the television interview, Mikati expressed readiness to strengthen the presence of armed forces in the south in coordination with UN peacekeepers if a ceasefire is reached. According to the official, there are currently 4,500 military personnel in southern Lebanon and the government hopes to increase the number to 7,000-11,000. The prime minister made it clear that Lebanon will restore sovereignty over the entire territory of the country.

According to the official, he plans to discuss the issue at an international conference in support of Lebanon to be held in Paris on October 24.

"We are going to ask for humanitarian and security assistance," he said. "This primarily concerns the military and security forces.".