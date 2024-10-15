Russian Orthodox Church Metropolitan meets with visiting papal peace envoy

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk on Tuesday met with visiting papal peace envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

"Metropolitan Anthony of Voloklamsk welcomed the guests on behalf of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. The sides discussed humanitarian issues linked with the conflict in Ukraie, as well as other matters of mutual interest," the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations said.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry said that Cardinal Zuppi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss humanitarian cooperation in the context of the Ukrainian conflict. A well-informed source in the Holy See said that Cardinal Zuppi had set off for Moscow to discuss humanitarian matters. The cardinal, according to sources, will hold talks with senior Russian officials, human rights and children’s rights ombudspersons, as well as with the clergy.