Over 5,300 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. More than 5,300 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Over the past day, as many as 5,323 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

He also said that officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian operation and distributed 5.9 tons of food among people in the settlement of Sifat in the al-Hassakah governorate and in the city of Hama.

Apart from that, Syria’s authorities and the Russian Reconciliation Center helped ten more refugees - one man, two women, and seven children - leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe, Ignasyuk added.