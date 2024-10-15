Russia exported over 5.5 bln kWh in 9M 2024 — Inter RAO

SOCHI, October 15. /TASS/. Russian electricity exports totaled more than 5.5 bln kWh as of the end of nine months of 2024, Inter RAO Executive Board Member Alexandra Panina told reporters.

"We supplied more than 5.5 bln kWh as of the end of nine months. Fundamentally, results are fairly good. 51% of deliveries go to Kazakhstan; Mongolia ranks second, about 17%," she said.

Russia is not supplying any significant electricity volumes to China, Panina noted, stressing at the same time that she looks forward to growth of exports in winter. "It is still difficult to forecast for the year-end; the fourth quarter is underway. But we have certain hopes to increase deliveries during the winter season," she added.